crime

Man arrested for stabbing friend to death in Wakayama Prefecture

0 Comments
WAKAYAMA

Police in Hidakagawa, Wakayama Prefecture, have arrested a 51-year-old man on suspicion of fatally stabbing a 48-year-old friend.

According to police, Toru Takahashi, a civil engineering worker, is accused of stabbing Taku Shinohara, who lived in Takatsuki City, Osaka Prefecture, multiple times in the chest and left leg with a knife at his home at around 3:35 p.m. on Friday, Kyodo News reported.

Takahashi turned himself in at a police station after the incident. Shinohara was taken to hospital and was confirmed dead on arrival.

Police quoted Takahashi as saying he had no intention to kill Shinohara. He told police there had been financial trouble between them.

