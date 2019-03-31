Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested for stabbing girlfriend in Oita

OITA

A 56-year-old man has been arrested in Oita City on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed his 46-year-old girlfriend at their apartment.

According to police, Tokuo Akamine, of unknown occupation, was arrested at around 4:25 a.m. Friday. A few minutes earlier, police had received a call from Akamine in which he said he had injured his girlfriend after they had an argument, local media reported. He was found sitting in a parked vehicle about 500 meters from the apartment.

Inside the apartment, police found the suspect’s girlfriend with stab wounds in her chest and thigh. She was taken to hospital and was in a stable condition on Saturday.

Police said Akamine has admitted to the crime but denied intent to kill his girlfriend.

