Man arrested for stabbing his boss at pub

Police in Toda, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 41-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed the 41-year-old president of a construction company he works for, at an izakaya (Japanese-style pub).

Police said Ryosuke Motohashi, a construction worker, is accused of stabbing his boss in the abdomen with a knife at around 9:40 p.m. on Monday, Sankei Shimbun reported. The victim was taken to hospital where doctors said his wounds were not life-threatening.

According to police, Motohashi had been drinking alone in the izakaya when another employee and their boss entered the pub. Motohashi and the president began arguing about a work-related problem.

Police quoted Motohashi as saying he was in trouble and are further investigating his motive.

