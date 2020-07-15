Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for stabbing his boss at pub

SAITAMA

Police in Toda, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 41-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed the 41-year-old president of a construction company he works for, at an izakaya (Japanese-style pub).

Police said Ryosuke Motohashi, a construction worker, is accused of stabbing his boss in the abdomen with a knife at around 9:40 p.m. on Monday, Sankei Shimbun reported. The victim was taken to hospital where doctors said his wounds were not life-threatening.

According to police, Motohashi had been drinking alone in the izakaya when another employee and their boss entered the pub. Motohashi and the president began arguing about a work-related problem.

Police quoted Motohashi as saying he was in trouble and are further investigating his motive.

Ryosuke Motohashi is the kind of guy that stabs his boss in the abdomen when he interferes with the enjoyment of his stick of yakitori.

