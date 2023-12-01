Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested for stabbing neighbor in Saitama Prefecture

SAITAMA

Police in Koshigaya, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 53-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed the 85-year-old woman who lives nextdoor to him.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4:20 p.m. Friday, Kyodo News reported. Police said Shigeru Ino entered the home of his neighbor after she returned home and stabbed her in the left arm and thigh.

Ino called 110 after the attack and said he had stabbed his neighbor. He was waiting outside the woman's house when police arrived.

The victim was taken to hospital where doctors said her wounds were not life-threatening.

Police said there had been apparently been trouble between the two neighbors for some time.

