Man arrested for stabbing two men visiting for forced eviction in Tokyo

A man was arrested Thursday for allegedly stabbing two men visiting his Tokyo apartment for forced eviction proceedings, police said.

The man, believed to be in his 40s, was arrested several hundred meters away from the scene on suspicion of attempted murder. One of the victims, a company employee, was unconscious and in critical condition, while the other, a court enforcement officer, sustained minor injuries. Both were in their 60s.

An emergency call reporting the incident in Tokyo's Suginami Ward was made at around 10:15 a.m. The suspect was falling behind on rent payments, police said.

A fire broke out inside the room, with the man suspected of igniting a gas cylinder for a portable stove during the altercation, police said.

