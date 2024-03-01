Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for stabbing woman at her home in Hokkaido

HOKKAIDO

Police in Furano, Hokkaido, have arrested a 59-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed a woman in her 50s at her home on Saturday.

According to police, the woman called 119 at around 12:25 a.m. and said she had been stabbed by a man, Kyodo News reported. The woman was taken to hospital to be treated for a knife wound to the stomach, police said, adding that her wound was not life-threatening.

Police said the man, who was at the house when they arrived, was intoxicated. They said he has admitted to the allegation. The relationship between the man and the victim is unclear, police said.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

