Man arrested for stabbing woman in August

Police said Thursday have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed a woman who was walking home in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, in August.

Police said Yusuke Saito, a part-time worker, has admitted to the charge, adding that he did not know the victim.

The incident occurred at around 12:10 a.m. on Aug 25, Fuji TV reported. The woman told police she was walking along the sidewalk when a man passing by her suddenly pulled out a knife, stabbed her in the stomach and then ran away.

The woman was able to call 110 and was taken to hospital. Her wounds took about two months to heal.

Police said Saito was identified through street surveillance camera footage. They also said that Saito suffered from a mild intellectual disability and that he will undergo a psychiatric examination to determine if he can be held criminally liable for his action.

