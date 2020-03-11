Man arrested for stabbing woman to death with scissors in Osaka

Police in Osaka have arrested a 56-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of murder after he fatally stabbed a 45-year-old woman with a pair of scissors at his apartment.

According to police, Kunihiko Kashihara, a resident of Ikuno Ward, stabbed Masami Mizokawa, who lives in Sumiyoshi Ward, several times in the chest and neck with the scissors at around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sankei Shimbun reported. He called police at 1 p.m. When police arrived at the apartment, they found Mizokawa in the bathtub, covered in blood. She was declared dead at the scene.

Police said Kashihara has admitted to stabbing Mizukawa, with whom he was in a relationship, but denied intent to kill. He told police he lost his temper after they had an argument.

