crime

Man arrested for stabbing woman who lives with him in Shizuoka Prefecture

SHIZUOKA

Police in Numazu, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Monday arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed a woman in her 30s who lives with him.

According to the police, the man is suspected of stabbing the woman in the abdomen with a kitchen knife at around 5 a.m., broadcaster NTV reported. The victim sought help from the man's relatives who live nearby and was taken to the hospital, but her life is not in danger, police said.

Police are investigating the motive for the crime and the circumstances leading up to the stabbing.

