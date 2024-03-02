Man arrested for stalking after breaking into home of ex-girlfriend in Hokkaido

Hokkaido prefectural police have arrested a 42-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of breaking into the house of his former girlfriend.

The incident occurred at around 4:30 p.m. Friday in Iburi, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported. Police said the man, of no fixed address, got into the woman’s house by breaking the living room window.

Earlier Friday, the woman, who is in her 40s, filed a complaint with police, in which she said a man she used to date had been stalking her. As she arrived home, a neighbor told her that her living room window had been smashed, so the woman called police.

Police arrived and found the man in the house and arrested him on the spot.

© Japan Today