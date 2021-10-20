Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested for stalking airline cabin attendant

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of stalking an airline cabin attendant.

According to police, Motoyuki Yamane, a company employee, has denied the charge, Fuji TV reported. The cabin attendant, who is in her 30s, told police she first met Yamane in the terminal at Haneda Airport in the autumn of 2018. She said he approached her and asked where she worked.

The woman told police that Yamane appeared outside her apartment in spring this year and asked her if there was a pharmacy nearby. She thought it strange enough to report the incident to police and they sent occasional patrols to her residence but Yamane stayed away.

Then in August and September this year, the woman told police Yamane showed up outside her apartment at least nine times and followed her for awhile whenever she left home.

Creepy

0 ( +3 / -3 )

Wonder how he got her address?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Glad to see the J-cops are proactive this time. Perhaps the latest members of families in recent weeks where there were previous complaints but the cops couldn't/wouldn't do anything is a wake up call for them.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

