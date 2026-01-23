 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for stalking ex-girlfriend after police warning

1 Comment
NAGASAKI

Police in Osaka have arrested a 25-year-old self-employed man on suspicion of violating the Stalking Prevention Act after he persistently sent messages to his ex-girlfriend who lives in Nagasaki Prefecture, despite being warned by police.

According to police, the man called a police station in Nagasaki Prefecture at around 11 p.m. on Jan 18 and said he was concerned about his ex-girlfriend because he couldn’t get in touch with her, TBS reported.

When police contacted the woman, she told them she had broken up with the man and cut off all contact. The police instructed the man not to contact her.

However, the man continued to send the woman messages on social media and other platforms the following day, saying things like "I want a reply.” 

The woman notified police and they warned the man again on the evening of Jan 19 that if he didn’t stop trying to contact the woman, it would be a violation of the Stalking Prevention Act.

Despite the warning, the man sent the woman 25 messages over a period of six hours, including one saying "I just want to be friends and go back to how it was."

Police arrested the man on Jan 22. They said he has denied the stalking allegation and quoted him as saying, “There was something I wanted to confirm."

© Japan Today

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on February 14, 2026, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Good. Glad to hear that the police did something about this, instead of waiting till he did something violent and tragic.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog