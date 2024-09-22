Man arrested for stalking former girlfriend by sending her text messages

Police in Munakata City, Fukuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 43-year-old man on suspicion of violating the Stalking Prevention Law after he sent text messages from his mobile phone to his 39-year-old former girlfriend, saying things like, "I'll never break up with you," "I'll come and get you," and "I'm coming to your home.”

Police said Tsuyoshi Setoguchi, a truck driver, is accused of sending six text messages to his former girlfriend between Sept 9 and Sept 18, Fuji TV reported.

According to the police, when the woman broke up with him at the end of August and cut off contact, Setoguchi got angry at being ignored by her.

Police said the woman contacted them and said she felt anxious about her physical safety and freedom of movement.

Police said Setoguchi has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying "I thought that if I sent her scary messages, she would respond. That's why I used strong language.”

