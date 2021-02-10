Man arrested for stalking woman repeatedly placed notes in her handbag

A 33-year-old man arrested on suspicion of stalking a woman in Tokyo repeatedly placed handwritten notes with his contact details inside the woman’s handbag.

Police said Kohei Miura, a company employee, has been charged with violating the anti-stalking law, Fuji TV reported. According to the warrant, Miura approached the woman, who is in her 20s, in his neighborhood in Shibuya Ward between May 2020 and January this year. The two did not know each other, police said.

In addition to following her to supermarkets and convenience stores, Miura placed a note with his contact information, including Line ID, inside her open handbag three times. The handwritten note read, “If this isn’t too much trouble . . .”

Police said Miura, who was arrested on Tuesday, has denied stalking the woman and quoted him as saying, “I don’t even know who she is, and I never followed her.”

However, more than 10 women have consulted police about receiving a similar handwritten note from the suspect.

© Japan Today