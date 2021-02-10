Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for stalking woman repeatedly placed notes in her handbag

1 Comment
TOKYO

A 33-year-old man arrested on suspicion of stalking a woman in Tokyo repeatedly placed handwritten notes with his contact details inside the woman’s handbag.

Police said Kohei Miura, a company employee, has been charged with violating the anti-stalking law, Fuji TV reported. According to the warrant, Miura approached the woman, who is in her 20s, in his neighborhood in Shibuya Ward between May 2020 and January this year. The two did not know each other, police said.

In addition to following her to supermarkets and convenience stores, Miura placed a note with his contact information, including Line ID, inside her open handbag three times. The handwritten note read, “If this isn’t too much trouble . . .”

Police said Miura, who was arrested on Tuesday, has denied stalking the woman and quoted him as saying, “I don’t even know who she is, and I never followed her.”

However, more than 10 women have consulted police about receiving a similar handwritten note from the suspect.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Could he have been set up?

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

if he had a salary over 1 million yen per month, he wouldn't be having such a hard time in attracting any of the women. Too many women today have to high standards. Granted that by stalking or the appearance of stalking in his case notes is not the way to attract the ladies but rather as he has learned quite the opposite effects.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

Niigata

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Kanazawa City: A Star on Japan’s Historical ‘Mitsuboshi Kaidou’

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #117: Kumamoto Castle Wall Restoration Complete!

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Matsumoto City: Discover The Historical ‘Mitsuboshi Kaidou’

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What the Heck is Setsubun?

GaijinPot Blog

Recruiters at Apex Thrive Under Any Circumstance

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Savvy Tips for Avoiding Dreaded “Bento Stress”

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Japanese Style Homemade Vegetable Stock

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

Uncategorized

Top 6 Things To Do on the Mitsuboshi Kaidou

GaijinPot Travel