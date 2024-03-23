Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested for starting fire in mountain forest says he was stressed out

IWAKI, Fukushima

Police in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture, have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of arson after he started a fire in a mountain forest last month.

Police said Genta Kifune, a 25-year-old company employee, has admitting taking a can of kerosene to a mountain forest, dousing several trees and then using a cigarette lighter to set them on fire on Feb 28, Kyodo News reported. He was quoted as saying he was stressed out from work and lighting fires relieved the tension.

Police said Kifune surfaced as a suspect after his car was seen parked in the area just before the fire started. Several lighters were found in his car, police said.

Police said Kifune has hinted that he may have been involved in a series of suspicious fires in the forest in the area since the beginning of the year.

There is too much arson about.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

