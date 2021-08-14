Man arrested for stealing ¥1.2 mil from woman in elevator

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of stealing a bag containing 1.2 million yen in cash from a 20-year-old woman in an elevator in May.

According to police, Hideaki Takahashi, a company employee from Nagareyama, Chiba Prefecture, and the woman were the only occupants in the elevator which is in a building in the Kabukicho red-light district of Shinjuku, Sankei Shimbun reported. The woman was on her way up to a host club on the third floor when Takahashi ― who was standing behind her ― suddenly placed a paper bag over her head, grabbed her bag and got off the elevator before it left the first floor.

Police said the woman was not injured.

Takahashi, who was identified after an analysis of building surveillance camera footage, has admitted to the charge, police said, adding that he told them he sensed that the woman had cash in the bag.

Police said Takahashi is also being questioned about a number of similar robberies since last November.

© Japan Today