Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for stealing ¥150 million in cash in condo sale scam

0 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of theft after he allegedly fabricated a false real estate contract and stole the 150 million yen payment intended for a condo from a prospective buyer.

According to police, Taiyu Hayashi, an Ibaraki Prefecture resident whose occupation is unknown, met with a 23-year-old Chinese man in the lobby of a Tokyo hotel on March 1, Sankei Shimbun reported. Hayashi had claimed to be a real estate agent and had found out from the Chinese man's mother that he was looking to buy an apartment.

The victim brought a suitcase containing 150 million yen in cash to finalize the bogus property contract. Claiming to have another business meeting lined up, Hayashi asked the victim to wait in the lobby. He took the bag, telling the man he would look after it because it was dangerous to carry that much cash. He then left, saying he would be back to finalize details of the transaction. Sensing something suspicious about the deal, the Chinese man contacted his family, who alerted the police.

Police said the victim’s mother was introduced to Hayashi several years ago through an acquaintance and that Hayashi had been asked to introduce the mother to real estate properties. 

When Hayashi first contracted the Chinese man, he lied about the sales price by claiming he could arrange for the sale of a condominium that normally costs 500 million yen for much less because prices had gone down due to COVID-19. 

Police said Hayashi has denied the allegation and quoted him as saying “I took the cash, but I did not steal it or cheat anyone.”

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

Take this healthcare survey and receive a ¥1000 Amazon Voucher

Help improve healthcare access for foreigners by filling out this questionnaire from the University of Tokyo.

Department of Community and Global Health, the University of Tokyo

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Nature

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms in Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #123: Ramen Shop Owner Warns Against Undercooked Chashu

GaijinPot Blog

Okayama

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

My First Trip to Tohoku: Why It Belongs on Your Post-Pandemic Travel List

GaijinPot Blog

Persevering through COVID-19: What we Can Learn from Japan’s Cherry Blossoms

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

The Importance of Food Presentation

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

All You Need to Know About Japanese Cherry Blossoms

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Five Meditation Tips for Busy Tokyoites

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms Around Fukuoka

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Discover Tohoku with the New JR East Pass

GaijinPot Blog