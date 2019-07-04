Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for stealing ¥50 million from elderly woman’s home

UTSUNOMIYA, Tochigi

Police in Tokyo said Thursday they have arrested a 59-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of stealing approximately 50.2 million yen in cash from a residence in Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, while the occupant was away.

Police said Hitoshi Tozawa, who lives in Tokyo’s Adachi Ward, has denied the charge and claims to know nothing about the incident.

Tozawa is accused of breaking into the home of an 81-year-old woman between 10 and 11:30 a.m. on May 16, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police allege he made off with roughly 50.2 million yen in cash and one bag. The woman was out at the time.

Police said Tozawa managed to break a glass window beside the front door on the first floor of the two-story home. He then reached in and grabbed the front door key on a table and let himself in. He took the cash stored inside a closet on the first floor and stole the bag to place the money in.

A surveillance camera installed near the victim’s home showed Tozawa carrying the bag as he left the scene. The stolen cash and bag, however, have yet to be found, police said.

50 million, in cash! What was she thinking to keep that much money in the house!? Some people never learn!

Another example of the stubbornness of the elderly here. So stuck in their ways for their own good.

So how does a guy who lives in Tokyo's Adachi ward, know that some elderly lady living in Utsunomiya Tochigi has more than 50 million yen in her closet? Lucky guess? There is more to this story, but I doubt we will ever hear it.

Also, many of these "ore ore sagi" or "it's me, it's me", I also feel are inside jobs. Someone is feeding information to these groups about who has money and who is an easy mark.

