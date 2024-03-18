Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for stealing 2 rings worth ¥1.28 million from jewelry store in Utsunomiya

0 Comments
UTSUNOMIYA, Tochigi

Police in Utsunomiya City, Tochigi Prefecture, have arrested a 21-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of stealing two rings valued at 1.28 million yen from a jewelry store at around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday.

According to police, the man pretended to be a shopper and asked to see some rings, TV Asahi reported. He grabbed the rings and fled the premises. Police arrested him at around 5:30 p.m. after reviewing store security camera footage in the vicinity.  

Police said the man has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying, “I needed money, so I stole the rings and thought I could sell them.”

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Survey on Your Travel Experiences in Japan

Take the survey for a chance to get one of 200 gift cards!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

100 Yen Shop Must Haves For Cherry Blossom Viewing 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

10 Artsy and Creative Chocolates in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Manazuru

GaijinPot Travel

Kyushu Natural Animal Park African Safari

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Mar. 18 – 24, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Top 10 Nighttime Sakura Spots in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Hanami Handbook: Celebrating Cherry Blossom Season in Japan 2024

Savvy Tokyo

You Should Learn These Basic Japanese Job Interview Questions

GaijinPot Blog

Tenkaiho

GaijinPot Travel

The 10 Best Things to do in Shibuya

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Coping With White Day’s Emotional Toll in Japan

Savvy Tokyo