Man arrested for stealing 2 rings worth ¥1.28 million from jewelry store in Utsunomiya

Police in Utsunomiya City, Tochigi Prefecture, have arrested a 21-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of stealing two rings valued at 1.28 million yen from a jewelry store at around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday.

According to police, the man pretended to be a shopper and asked to see some rings, TV Asahi reported. He grabbed the rings and fled the premises. Police arrested him at around 5:30 p.m. after reviewing store security camera footage in the vicinity.

Police said the man has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying, “I needed money, so I stole the rings and thought I could sell them.”

