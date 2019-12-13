Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested for stealing 3,000 onion seedlings

KANAGAWA

Police in Nakai, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 67-year-old man on suspicion of stealing approximately 3,000 onion seedlings that were planted in a field.

According to police, Yoshinobu Kojima, who was arrested on Thursday, is accused of stealing the seedlings (worth about 15,000 yen) from a field in Odawara City between 4:30 p.m. on Dec 7 and 8 a.m. the following morning, Sankei Shimbun reported. 

Eyewitness accounts and security camera footage installed near the field confirmed Kojima was the onion-stealing culprit, police said.

Approximately three tons of onions can be harvested from 3,000 onion seedlings, growers say.

Police said farmers in the area have reported about 10,000 stolen onion seedlings since the start of December, and they are questioning Kojima about his involvement in those cases.

