Man arrested for stealing at least 50 air conditioner units in Gunma

Police in Maebashi, Gunma Prefecture, have arrested a 51-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of stealing at least 50 air conditioner units from the outside of buildings since September.

Police said Shigeki Ishizaki was arrested Friday on suspicion of stealing two units from outside the Ogo branch office of the Maebashi municipal government in late September, NHK reported.

Police said Ishizaki, if no fixed address, has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he had also stolen air conditioner units from the outside of facilities such as company offices, community centers and other buildings.

Police said Ishizaki told them he dismantled the units so he could sell the metal parts for cash.

