Man arrested for stealing backpack from sleeping passenger at train station admits to 100 thefts

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 44-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of stealing a backpack from a man who was sleeping after the last train at JR Osaka Station in Shinagawa Ward.

The incident occurred between 12:40 a.m. and 1:15 a.m. Friday, Kyodo News reported. Police said Kazuhiro Nemoto is suspected of stealing the backpack, containing the man’s wallet with 15,000 yen in it and cell phone, from the victim who was sleeping near the ticket gates.

Nemoto told police that when he saw the man sitting on the floor, he pretended to help him, tapping him on the shoulder and making sure he was asleep before removing the backpack.

A police officer patrolling the station detained Nemoto after seeing him pocket the cash and cell phone and discard the backpack.

Police said Nemoto has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying he “lived on stolen money" and "had committed around 100 similar thefts at train stations since October last year."

