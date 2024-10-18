 Japan Today
crime

Man arrested for stealing backpack in Fukuoka park suspected in several similar thefts

FUKUOKA

Police in Fukuoka City have arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of stealing a backpack from a park. 

The incident is the sixth such theft of people’s belongings in Ohori Park in Chuo Ward since last month, NTV reported.

According to police, Yusei Sato, a company employee, was arrested on the spot for stealing a backpack belonging to a 19-year-old female university student at around 10 p.m. on Thursday. The student had left her backpack leaning against her bicycle while she was sitting nearby.

A plainclothes police officer spotted Sato taking the backpack and arrested him. The officer was part of a special police patrol assigned to watch the park since the rash of thefts.

Police said Sato has admitted to taking the backpack and quoted him as saying, “It was a reckless act. I did it on impulse.”

Police did not say whether Sato admitted to the other thefts in the park.

