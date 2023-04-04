Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for stealing books says he just wanted to read but had no money

0 Comments
SAPPORO

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 52-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of stealing books from a large bookstore.

According to police, the man, of no fixed address, is accused of stealing four novels priced at 5,280 yen from the store at around 2 p.m. on Monday, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported. A security guard on patrol saw the man pick up the books and leave the store without paying for them. He detained the man while a bookstore employee called police.

Police said the man has admitted to shoplifting and quoted him as saying he was an avid reader and wanted some books to read but had no money to buy any.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

5 Books to Learn about Japanese Mythology

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

Podcast

5 Podcasts to Help You Learn Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Styled with Denim This Spring 2023

Savvy Tokyo

The Many Words for Holiday in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Otome Toge Saint Mary’s Chapel

GaijinPot Travel

Letters from Japan: “Is He Lying?”

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

How to Experience a Traditional Japanese Tea Ceremony

GaijinPot Blog

Tsuwano

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 3 – 9

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Get Artsy: 5 Tokyo Activities That Spark Your Inner Creative

Savvy Tokyo