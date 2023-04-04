Man arrested for stealing books says he just wanted to read but had no money

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 52-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of stealing books from a large bookstore.

According to police, the man, of no fixed address, is accused of stealing four novels priced at 5,280 yen from the store at around 2 p.m. on Monday, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported. A security guard on patrol saw the man pick up the books and leave the store without paying for them. He detained the man while a bookstore employee called police.

Police said the man has admitted to shoplifting and quoted him as saying he was an avid reader and wanted some books to read but had no money to buy any.

