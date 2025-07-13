 Japan Today
crime

Man arrested for stealing cash from shrine offering box, using tape attached to stick

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 44-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of stealing cash from a shrine offering box in Shibuya Ward.

According to police, Toshio Ogawa, of no fixed address, is accused of inserting a stick with masking tape attached to it into an offering box at Aoyama Kumano Shrine at around 2 a.m. Saturday, and stealing 1,000 yen in cash, TBS reported.

In June, a shrine worker contacted the police and reported that cash had been stolen from offering boxes recently.

Police officers were on the lookout and detained Ogawa on the spot after he stole money from the box on Saturday.

Ogawa was quoted as saying, "I did it because I needed money forgiving expenses.”

Police are questioning him about other thefts at nearby shrines and temples.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Sounds like he may be a homeless fella and this was his way of getting a bit of dough to get by. Most of them collect cans and cardboard, maybe he found this way to be easier you see.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

