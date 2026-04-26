Man arrested for stealing cash from woman working for escort service

Police in Kochi City, Kochi Prefecture, have arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of stealing money from a woman working for an escort service.

According to police, the man, who is a self-proclaimed part-time worker, is accused of stealing 24,000 yen in cash from a pouch carried by the woman in her 20s in a hotel room between approximately 11:30 p.m. on Friday and 12:10 a.m. on Saturday, TBS reported. The stolen 24,000 yen reportedly included part of the amount the man paid.

Police said the man has partially denied the allegation and quoted him as saying, ”I think the amount was a little less.”

The woman noticed the missing money when she returned to her dispatch office from the hotel and reported it to the police. Police reviewed the hotel's security camera footage, identifying the man. He was arrested on Saturday night.

© Japan Today