 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for stealing donation box from temple in Kyoto

0 Comments
KYOTO

Police in Kyoto have arrested a 59-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of stealing a donation box from the grounds of Toji Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site, last month.

Police said Masao Okamoto has admitted to the allegation, Sankei Shimbun reported. He is accused of stealing the box from Bishamondo Hall at around 1 p.m. on August 25.

The amount of money inside the box at the time is unknown. The box was made of wood, 46 cm wide and 31 cm high.

Okamoto told police he came to the temple by bicycle, removed the metal wire securing the donation box, and then carried it away on the rack of his bicycle. He told police that he discarded the box, but it hasn’t been found.

There have been multiple incidents of donation box thefts at temples and shrines in the area, and police are questioning the man about those cases as well.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog