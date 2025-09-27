 Japan Today
crime

Man arrested for stealing girl’s swimsuit from apartment balcony

TOKYO

Police in Machida, Tokyo, have arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of stealing a girl’s swimsuit from the balcony of an apartment building.

According to police, Naoya Shibata, a part-time worker, is accused of stealing the swimsuit which had been hung out to dry on the balcony of the apartment on the night of June 28, NTV reported.

Shibata was initially arrested in August for breaking into the balcony of another apartment building, and a search of his home uncovered over 1,400 items of women's underwear believed to have also been stolen, police said.

Police said Shibata has admitted to the thefts and quoted him as saying, "I did it because I like young women."

