Man arrested for stealing golf clubs from sporting goods store

Police in Matsumae, Ehime Prefecture, have arrested a 24-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of stealing six golf clubs from a sporting goods store.

According to police, the man is suspected of stealing the clubs (with a total selling price of 138,600 yen) from the store on the afternoon of March 3, local media reported.

Police said store staff did not see the man leave with the clubs but contacted them later when they noticed the clubs were missing. Police said store surveillance camera footage showed the man taking the clubs.

When the same man came back to the store on Saturday, an employee recognized him from the surveillance camera footage and called police. The man was arrested and the stolen clubs were found at his home.

