Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for stealing guard rails in Tochigi Prefecture

0 Comments
TOCHIGI

Police in Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 63-year-old man on suspicion of stealing at least 18 guard rails from roads in Moka, Tochigi Prefecture.

According to police, Atsuro Furuya has admitted stealing the guard rails, and selling them to a scrap metal dealer for around 400,000 yen, Fuji TV reported. He was quoted as saying he stole the guard rails because he needed money for living expenses.

Police said Furuya, who was arrested on Friday, told them he stole the guard rails at around 11 p.m. on March 8.

There have also been around 200 thefts of the end sections of guard rails as well as metal gratings from drainage channels in Inzai, Abiko and other cities in Chiba Prefecture since December and police said that Furuya has been identified from street surveillance camera footage as being involved in those incidents as well.

Chiba prefectural officials said the cost of replacing all the stolen items will be around 2 million yen.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

TAKE A QUICK SURVEY AND WIN AN AMAZON GIFT CARD!

The first 400 participants will receive an Amazon gift card

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 7-13

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

8 Influential Women and Girls in Modern Japanese History

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top Family-Friendly Hanami Spots

Savvy Tokyo

Essential Things I’ve Learned From Raising Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

White Day: Payback For Your Valentine’s Investment

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Getting Serious with Shodo: Learning Japanese Calligraphy

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Experience the Coastal Legacy and Natural Heart of Japan’s Kii Peninsula

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Early Spring: Cherry Blossoms and Plums in Kanagawa and Shizuoka

GaijinPot Blog

Premium Instant Ramen Noodles on Convenience Store Shelves in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Ways Japan Influenced ‘Star Wars’

GaijinPot Blog