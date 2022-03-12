Man arrested for stealing guard rails in Tochigi Prefecture

Police in Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 63-year-old man on suspicion of stealing at least 18 guard rails from roads in Moka, Tochigi Prefecture.

According to police, Atsuro Furuya has admitted stealing the guard rails, and selling them to a scrap metal dealer for around 400,000 yen, Fuji TV reported. He was quoted as saying he stole the guard rails because he needed money for living expenses.

Police said Furuya, who was arrested on Friday, told them he stole the guard rails at around 11 p.m. on March 8.

There have also been around 200 thefts of the end sections of guard rails as well as metal gratings from drainage channels in Inzai, Abiko and other cities in Chiba Prefecture since December and police said that Furuya has been identified from street surveillance camera footage as being involved in those incidents as well.

Chiba prefectural officials said the cost of replacing all the stolen items will be around 2 million yen.

