Man arrested for stealing more than 100 slippers, shoes from schools

Police in Kagoshima have arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of stealing more than 100 pairs of slippers and shoes from schools.

According to police, Kazuhiko Yokote, a company employee, has admitted to stealing the footwear from elementary, junior high and high schools, Sankei Shimbun reported. He was arrested Friday for the theft of seven pairs of slippers from a junior school last November.

Police found more than 100 pairs of shoes and slippers in Yokote’s car. Police said Yokote told them he would wait for children to leave school in the afternoon and then sneak into the building and steal whatever shoes or slippers he could find. Police said he hinted that he had been stealing them from schools since April last year.

