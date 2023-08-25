Man arrested for stealing pachinko tokens says he needed money for living expenses

Police in Fukuoka have arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of stealing about 800 pachinko tokens.

According to police, Yusuke Ikegami, of no fixed address, has admitted to the allegation and was quoted as saying he took the tokens so he could sell them to get money for living expenses, broadcaster TBS reported.

Police said Ikegami is accused of stealing the tokens, valued at 17,360 yen, from the slot of a machine at a pachinko parlor in Hakata in Fukuoka on Aug 6. He told police he took the tokens when one man playing pachinko went to the toilet. When the man returned and noticed his tokens missing from the slot, he told staff who contacted police.

Ikegami’s face was captured on surveillance camera footage and when he showed up again at another pachinko parlor on Thursday, staff notified police.

After his arrest, Ikegami told police he cashed the 800 tokens in at another pachinko parlor.

