Man arrested for stealing safe from factory office in Saitama Prefecture

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of stealing a safe from a factory office in Wako City, Saitama Prefecture.

According to police, Yasuki Ando, a construction worker from Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward, is accused of breaking into the factory office between 12 a.m. and 12:50 a.m. on May 27, and stealing a 50-kilogram safe containing securities and other items valued at 20,000 yen, TV Asahi reported.

Ando is said to have used a hammer and other tools to break the glass of the entrance and gain entry. Police said he was identified from security camera footage.

Ando drove the car to a coin-operated parking lot in Shinjuku, changed the license plate, and stored the safe inside.

There have been other similar break-ins reported in Saitama Prefecture this year and police are questioning Ando about his involvement in those incidents, as multiple license plates were reportedly seized from his car.

However, police said Ando has remained silent during questioning.

© Japan Today