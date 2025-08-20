 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for stealing safe from factory office in Saitama Prefecture

1 Comment
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of stealing a safe from a factory office in Wako City, Saitama Prefecture.

According to police, Yasuki Ando, a construction worker from Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward, is accused of breaking into the factory office between 12 a.m. and 12:50 a.m. on May 27, and stealing a 50-kilogram safe containing securities and other items valued at 20,000 yen, TV Asahi reported.

Ando is said to have used a hammer and other tools to break the glass of the entrance and gain entry. Police said he was identified from security camera footage.

Ando drove the car to a coin-operated parking lot in Shinjuku, changed the license plate, and stored the safe inside.

There have been other similar break-ins reported in Saitama Prefecture this year and police are questioning Ando about his involvement in those incidents, as multiple license plates were reportedly seized from his car.

However, police said Ando has remained silent during questioning.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

What a 42 carat plonker he really is. All that hard work and now in serious trouble for a paltry 20,000¥, yes that’s right 20,000¥.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog