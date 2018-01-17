Man arrested for stealing sleeping passenger’s wallet on train

A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of stealing a wallet from a sleeping male passenger on a train on the JR Yamanote Line in Tokyo.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:15 a.m. on Sunday as the train ran between Yoyogi and Shinjuku stations, Fuji TV reported. Police said the suspect, Hiroyuki Ozawa, used a small pair of scissors to cut the coat pocket of a 25-year-old man who was asleep, and extract the victim’s wallet containing 4,000 yen and an ATM card.

However, Ozawa, whose occupation and address are unknown, was spotted by a security guard on the train. After getting off the train at Shinjuku Station, he tried to flee but was chased and caught by the security guard.

Police said Ozawa has refused to talk until he sees a lawyer.

Since last September, 58 cases of pickpocketing have been reported by passengers sleeping aboard trains in Tokyo. Police are questioning Ozawa about his involvement in those cases.

