crime

Man arrested for stealing taxi in Gunma

1 Comment
TAKASAKI, Gunma

Police in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, said Sunday they have arrested a 68-year-old man on suspicion of stealing a taxi.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10:45 p.m. Saturday. Local media reported that the man got into the taxi and during the journey, started hitting the driver on the shoulder.

The driver stopped the taxi and asked the man to pay the fare and get out of the taxi. When the man refused, the driver got out and called police. At that point, the man got into the front seat and drove away, leaving the driver behind.

The taxi was found at around 11:30 p.m. about 5.5 kilometers away after it rear-ended a car at an intersection.

Police said the man who stole the taxi, Keiji Kimura, was intoxicated when he was arrested. They said he has denied the charge and quoted him as saying he has no recollection of the incident.

the man who stole the taxi [..] was intoxicated

..

no recollection of the incident.

why am I not surprised

0 ( +0 / -0 )

68 years old, 68! Can you believe it?

What is going on with this spate of elderly criminals lately?

well, I just find it very strange, you see

0 ( +0 / -0 )

