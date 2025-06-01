 Japan Today
crime

Man arrested for stealing video games from elementary school student's bag in park

1 Comment
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of stealing video games from a bag left behind by an elementary school student playing in a park. 

Police said the suspect, Ryoichi Hashimoto, whose address and occupation are unknown, is believed to have repeatedly stolen items from children’s bags while they were playing in parks, NTV reported.

According to police, Hashimoto is suspected of stealing seven Nintendo Switch video games from an elementary school boy's bag from a park beside the apartment building where the boy lived in Ota Ward at around 5 p.m. on Feb 16.

At the time, the boy placed the bag on the edge of the apartment's flowerbed and was playing with friends in the park.

Police said Hashimoto took the video games to a nearby buy-back store. When the boy told his father that the video games were missing, his father visited the store and discovered that the games had been sold.

Investigations so far have revealed that Hashimoto brought more than 100 games to the buy-back store, and he has stated that he "did the same thing 50 to 60 times” in Ota Ward since last October.

Headline should read: "'Man' Arrested for Stealing..." He's no man.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

