Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for stealing wallet of driver sleeping in parked car in Yokohama

0 Comments
YOKOHAMA

Police in Yokohama have arrested a 40-year-old unemployed man for stealing the wallet of a man who was sleeping in his car while it was parked.

According to police, Nobuyuki Nagahama, a resident of Konan Ward, has admitted to the charge, Fuji TV reported. Nagahama is accused of stealing the wallet of a 19-year-old man, who was taking a nap in his car between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Thursday. The car was parked on Naka-dori in Naka Ward. The wallet contained 3,000 yen in cash. 

Police said the unsuspecting victim, who resides in Fujisawa City, left his wallet on the passenger seat while he took a nap. Nagahama was quoted by police as saying he was walking by the car when he saw the wallet. He opened the unlocked door and took the wallet. 

Nagahama was identified as the suspect after he was involved in a separate theft incident later Thursday.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Savvy News

Happy New Year To Our Readers

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Ink and Onsen: How to Enjoy Hot Springs If You Have Tattoos

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Lifestyle

Savvy’s Pick of the Best Personal Planners For 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Happy New Year From GaijinPot

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #61: Store Label Typo Strikes Back

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Anime & Manga

Capcom Store Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Culture

Japanese Lucky Charms: A Guide to Omamori for the New Year

Savvy Tokyo