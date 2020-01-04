Man arrested for stealing wallet of driver sleeping in parked car in Yokohama

Police in Yokohama have arrested a 40-year-old unemployed man for stealing the wallet of a man who was sleeping in his car while it was parked.

According to police, Nobuyuki Nagahama, a resident of Konan Ward, has admitted to the charge, Fuji TV reported. Nagahama is accused of stealing the wallet of a 19-year-old man, who was taking a nap in his car between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Thursday. The car was parked on Naka-dori in Naka Ward. The wallet contained 3,000 yen in cash.

Police said the unsuspecting victim, who resides in Fujisawa City, left his wallet on the passenger seat while he took a nap. Nagahama was quoted by police as saying he was walking by the car when he saw the wallet. He opened the unlocked door and took the wallet.

Nagahama was identified as the suspect after he was involved in a separate theft incident later Thursday.

