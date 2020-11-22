Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for stealing woman’s purse at pachinko parlor

0 Comments

Police in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 58-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of theft after he took the purse out of a woman’s rucksack at a pachinko parlor last month.

According to police, Yukio Watanabe has admitted stealing the purse containing about 20,000 yen from the rucksack which was on the floor under the pachinko machine.

The incident occurred at around 7:20 p.m. on Oct 9, Sankei Shimbun reported. Watanabe took the money when the woman, who is in her 70s, briefly left the machine. Later, when she returned home, she noticed her purse missing from the rucksack and contacted the pachinko parlor.

Surveillance camera footage showed a man resembling Watanabe bending down and opening the woman’s rucksack.

Police said there have been a series of similar thefts at pachinko parlors in the same area and are questioning Watanabe about his involvement in those incidents.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes!

Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon!

Apply Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

Who could have imagined that there are surveillance cameras in a pachinko parlour...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥80,000 in Hokkaido, November 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Tofuku-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo

Beyond Tokyo’s 23 Wards: Exploring West Tokyo and its Remote Islands

GaijinPot Blog

Seasonal Trends

“Draw Your Happiness”: Get Into The Holiday Spirit With Grand Hyatt Tokyo’s Charity Program

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #105: Japanese Company Creates Business-card Face Mask

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 45, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Long Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 21-23

Savvy Tokyo

In Season

Luxurious Food And Beauty Advent Calendars 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

How The Japanese Concept Of Ikigai Can Help You Transition To A Life Abroad

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #106: Farmer’s Creative Vending Machine Hack

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

The Kombucha Is In Vogue, Here’s How To Enjoy It

Savvy Tokyo