crime

Man arrested for stealing woman’s underwear from laundry

TOKYO

Police in Ichikawa, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 50-year-old man on suspicion of stealing five items of a woman’s underwear from a coin laundry in May 2020. 

Police said the suspect, Go Kimura, who is a chef, has admitted to stealing the underwear belonging to a 21-year-old woman while they were in a washer-dryer, Fuji TV reported. A search of his home turned up 90 items of women’s underwear.

Police said Kimura was identified after an analysis of laundry surveillance camera footage.

Police said there have been reports by several women about their underwear being stolen from laundries in Ichikawa and are questioning Kimura about those cases.

