crime

Man arrested for stealing woman’s underwear, setting fire to her house 2 days later

1 Comment
OSAKA

Police in Osaka have arrested a 28-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of breaking into a 36-year-old woman’s home, stealing her underwear, then setting fire to her house two days later.

According to police, Shohei Nakajima broke into the women’s house in Joto Ward by entering through the toilet window between 2 and 5 a.m. on Dec 25, Kyodo News reported. Police said he stole 14 items of underwear. The woman called police on Dec 25 to report the theft of her underwear.

At around 4:40 a.m. on Dec 27, Nakajima — who lives in the neighborhood — returned to the house, placed a tire at the front door and set it on fire. The woman and her two children, who had been asleep, managed to get out safely before the fire gutted the two-story wooden house.

Police said Nakajima, who was identified after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage, has admitted to the charges but denied intent to kill when he started the fire. He also told police he had stolen underwear from other women’s homes in the past.

Japan is such a safety country for women.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

