Man arrested for stealing yakitori, assaulting train station employee in Fukushima Pref

Police in Koriyama, Fukushima Prefecture, have arrested a 57-year-old man on suspicion of theft and assault after he allegedly stole a pack of yakitori (grilled chicken on skewers), then fled to a train station where he punched an employee in the face.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6:40 p.m. Sunday. Local media reported that the suspect, Toshiaki Maeda, a company employee, is accused of stealing the yakitori (retail value 270 yen) at a grocery store inside the Koriyama Station building

Maeda attempted to avoid being caught by running along the platform of an old railroad line and hiding in the station's toilet. When a station employee pursued him, Maeda punched the man in the face.

Police were called and Maeda was arrested. Police said he was intoxicated at the time of his arrest and said he has admitted hitting the station employee but denies stealing the yakitori.

