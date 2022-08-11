Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for sticking sewing needles into buttocks of ex-girlfriend’s 4-year-old son

2 Comments
GUNMA

Police in Annaka, Gunma Prefecture, have arrested a 29-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of abusing his former girlfriend’s four-year-old son by sticking sewing needles into his buttocks.

According to police, Masaya Komatsu, who lives in Koriyama, Fukushima Prefecture, is accused of sticking four needles into the boy’s buttocks between the end of February and early March this year, local media reported. Police said Komatsu has denied the allegation.

The boy complained of pain and his mother took him to a hospital where doctors reported a case of possible child abuse to the local child welfare center.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

Oh come on! Seriously? These whackos seem to be coming up with more ways to be cruel to kids every day!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Utterly sick. What is wrong with people?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Truly incomprehensible. If this is true, he is a sick and sadistic POS who deserves some serious jail time and a good beating. Poor child.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Sick coward loser !!..

Send him an elephant to stick him in the darkest part of.....

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Getting the Contraceptive Pill in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Splash Into Summer with The Best Waterslides in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Digital Art

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 8-14

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Explore Japan’s Lesser-Known Spots in Comfort with a Motorhome

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Surf, Sun and Save: Discounts for Kanagawa Beaches in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Heat Stroke in Japan: What to Do and How to Avoid It

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

A Solo Trip Trough Kinosaki Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

Shiso Therapy Roads

GaijinPot Travel

5 Seasonal Vegetables to Buy in Japan This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Swimwear Shopping in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo