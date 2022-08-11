Man arrested for sticking sewing needles into buttocks of ex-girlfriend’s 4-year-old son

Police in Annaka, Gunma Prefecture, have arrested a 29-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of abusing his former girlfriend’s four-year-old son by sticking sewing needles into his buttocks.

According to police, Masaya Komatsu, who lives in Koriyama, Fukushima Prefecture, is accused of sticking four needles into the boy’s buttocks between the end of February and early March this year, local media reported. Police said Komatsu has denied the allegation.

The boy complained of pain and his mother took him to a hospital where doctors reported a case of possible child abuse to the local child welfare center.

