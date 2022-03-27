Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested for stomping mother to death

WAKAYAMA

Police in Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture, on Sunday arrested an unemployed man in his 40s on suspicion of killing his mother by stomping on her at their home.

According to police, the man has admitted to the charge. He was quoted by police as saying he got into an argument with his mother, who was in her 70s, on Saturday night, Sankei Shimbun reported. The man said he lost his temper, knocked his mother down and stomped on her chest several times and hit her with his fists.

He called 110 at around 10 p.m.. The woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead early Sunday morning.

Unemployed. Living off the mother's dime but ungrateful. Regular occurrence. Poor mother.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

WHERE IS THE LOVE? Where is the respect? The man said he lost his temper, knocked his mother down and stomped on her chest several times and hit her with his fists.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

