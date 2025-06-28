 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for strangling 68-year-old mother to death

0 Comments
GUNMA

Police in in Kiryu City, Gunma Prefecture, have arrested a 36-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 68-year-old mother at their home.

According to police, Kazutaka Itoi is accused of strangling his mother Kimiyo to death at around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, TBS reported. A neighbor called 110 to report hearing a woman's voice yelling for help.

When police arrived, Kimiyo was unconscious. She was taken to hospital where she died shortly after arrival.

Police said Itoi has admitted to killing his mother but has so far given no motive.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Tokyo as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Tokyo, including financing options, market trends and recommended properties. The webinar will be held July 15, 2025 from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Toyota Commemorative Museum of Industry and Technology

GaijinPot Travel

Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Can Your Company Report You to Immigration If You Quit in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for July 2025

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Kagawa

GaijinPot Travel

Japan Might Finally Switch to the Romaji System You Already Use

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Miyazaki

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Hayama: The Best Zushi Beach Alternative Near Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Tinted Sunscreen: Formulas, Coverage & Protection

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Events for July 2025

GaijinPot Blog

10 Best Beaches Near Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog