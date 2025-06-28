Man arrested for strangling 68-year-old mother to death

Police in in Kiryu City, Gunma Prefecture, have arrested a 36-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 68-year-old mother at their home.

According to police, Kazutaka Itoi is accused of strangling his mother Kimiyo to death at around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, TBS reported. A neighbor called 110 to report hearing a woman's voice yelling for help.

When police arrived, Kimiyo was unconscious. She was taken to hospital where she died shortly after arrival.

Police said Itoi has admitted to killing his mother but has so far given no motive.

