Man arrested for strangling 74-year-old mother to death

Police in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 48-year-old man on suspicion of murder after he strangled his 74-year-old mother to death.

According to police, Yoshiaki Fujieda, whose occupation is unknown, strangled his mother, Mineko, with a belt at around 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday at their apartment, Sankei Shimbun reported. He then called 110 and told police what he had done.

Police rushed to the apartment and found Mineko lying unconscious in her room. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead about 90 minutes later.

Fujieda lived alone with his mother in Tsukuba City. Police said he has so far given no motive for killing his mother.

