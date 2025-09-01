 Japan Today
Man arrested for strangling 91-year-old mother to death with towel

HYOGO

Police in Minami-Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, have arrested a 68-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 91-year-old mother by strangling her with a towel.

According to police, Yoshinori Arai is accused of strangling his mother, Chiyoko, at their home at around 5 p.m. on Saturday, NTV reported.

Arai called 110 on Sunday morning and told police,"I killed my mother last evening." When officers arrived, the suspect's mother was found collapsed face up in the living room of her two-story house and was confirmed dead.

Police said Arai has so far given no motive for killing his mother.

Sometimes I can't help but feel that a deeply sad and profoundly tragic motive lies behind such acts, rather than simple anger or cruelty.

