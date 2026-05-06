Man arrested for strangling 95-year-old mother to death in car

Police in Mikasa City, Hokkaido, have arrested a 68-year-old man on suspicion of killing his mother.

Police said Hiroaki Kashima is accused of strangling his mother, Sumiko Kashima, in a car parked in either Ashibetsu City or Mikasa City between approximately 9:20 a.m. and 10:55 a.m. on Wednesday, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported.

According to the police, Kashima's family witnessed him carrying Sumiko from his car into their home, and contacted an acquaintance. The acquaintance, after checking on Sumiko's condition, contacted police.

When police arrived at the home, Sumiko was unconscious and not breathing. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said Kashima has admitted to the allegation but has given no motive.

Police said Sumiko was a resident of a nursing home and that Kashima had taken her out for the day under the pretense of going to see cherry blossoms.

© Japan Today