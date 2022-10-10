Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for strangling wife ‘because she asked me to do it’

0 Comments
OSAKA

Police in Osaka have arrested a 73-year-old man on suspicion of strangling his 66-year-old wife to death at their apartment on Monday night. 

According to police, Yutaka Morimoto called them at around 10:45 p.m. and said he had killed his wife after she asked him to do so, Kyodo News reported. When police arrived at the scene, the woman was unconscious. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said Morimoto used a thin plastic cord to strangle his wife.

No further information was released on whether or not Morimoto's wife was ill or bedridden, or why she might have asked him to kill her.

