Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for strangling woman found dead on building rooftop in Nagoya

1 Comment
NAGOYA

Police in Nagoya have arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 25-year-old woman whose body was found abandoned on the rooftop of a multi-tenant building earlier this month.

Police said Soma Mochizuki, a talent scout, is accused of killing Rumi Hamamoto, a dispatch worker, with whom he had been in a relationship, and leaving her body on the rooftop of building where he lives in Minato Ward, Kyodo News reported. Mochizuki was initially arrested for corpse abandonment when the body was found. Police charged him with murder on Tuesday.

According to police, Hamamoto consulted with them in May about Mochizuki assaulting her when she refused to get back together with him. Following his arrest, Mochizuki admitted to “having feelings for Hamamoto.”

Hamamoto was last seen alive when she left home on the night of July 2. Police said Mochizuki allegedly strangled Hamamoto to death in his apartment on July 3 and took her body up to the roof where it was found on the morning of July 9.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Showed finally quite some strange feelings for her, that crazy violent psycho.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Fruity Summer Parfaits To Try In Tokyo 2022

Savvy Tokyo

5 Summer Foods to Cool Off in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sunscreen Products, Tips and Words in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Visit these 5 Destinations in Japan via Shinkansen with JR East Discounts

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 18-24

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Thrills and Spills: 5 Great Roller Coasters in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Business Owner Kyoko Nagano Shares What’s Behind Her Passion

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 11-17

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Takaoka City

GaijinPot Travel

Avoiding The Sizzle: 5 Japanese Sunscreens for Summer 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

4 Japanese Comfort Foods Made in the Microwave

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog