Man arrested for strangling woman found dead on building rooftop in Nagoya

Police in Nagoya have arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 25-year-old woman whose body was found abandoned on the rooftop of a multi-tenant building earlier this month.

Police said Soma Mochizuki, a talent scout, is accused of killing Rumi Hamamoto, a dispatch worker, with whom he had been in a relationship, and leaving her body on the rooftop of building where he lives in Minato Ward, Kyodo News reported. Mochizuki was initially arrested for corpse abandonment when the body was found. Police charged him with murder on Tuesday.

According to police, Hamamoto consulted with them in May about Mochizuki assaulting her when she refused to get back together with him. Following his arrest, Mochizuki admitted to “having feelings for Hamamoto.”

Hamamoto was last seen alive when she left home on the night of July 2. Police said Mochizuki allegedly strangled Hamamoto to death in his apartment on July 3 and took her body up to the roof where it was found on the morning of July 9.

