Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for strangling woman, robbing her

3 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of robbery resulting in bodily injury after he strangled a woman in her 20s and stole her handbag.

According to police, Itsuki Matsunawa, of unknown occupation, came up behind the woman who was walking home in Hachioji at around midnight on Aug 15, Sankei Shimbun reported. The victim told police a man used a thin cord to strangle her. He then stole her handbag containing around 2,000 yen in cash.

The woman sustained injuries requiring a week to heal, police said.

Police said Matsunawa, who was identified through street surveillance camera footage, has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying, “I haven’t been making much money recently and I needed it [the stolen money] to pay my back rent.”

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

Won't need to pay rent in prison. Lucky fool.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Man arrested for strangling woman, robbing her

well you really can’t do that I’m afraid

1 ( +1 / -0 )

So it's premeditated attempted murder and aggravated robbery, pretty serious charges. It doesn't look like he's getting off easy.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

He could have made 1300/hour at Lawson during the night shift, now he got 2000 yen/10 year prison sentence.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Roppongi Hills Serviced Apartments: Stay Like You Live #3

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tweet of the Week #145: Cucumbers and Eggplants Ride for Ancestors Spirits

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #144: Naoshima’s Pumpkin Blown Away by Typhoon Lupit

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 16-22

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

7 Spooky Japanese Superstitions and Their Origins

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Child Safety Tips From Japanese Schools

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Roppongi Hills Serviced Apartments: Stay Like You Live #2

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

7 Scariest Japanese Ghosts and Ghouls to Haunt Your Dreams

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Why are There So Many Summer Festivals in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Coronavirus Situation in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “He Wants My Passwords For Everything”

Savvy Tokyo