Man arrested for strangling woman, robbing her

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of robbery resulting in bodily injury after he strangled a woman in her 20s and stole her handbag.

According to police, Itsuki Matsunawa, of unknown occupation, came up behind the woman who was walking home in Hachioji at around midnight on Aug 15, Sankei Shimbun reported. The victim told police a man used a thin cord to strangle her. He then stole her handbag containing around 2,000 yen in cash.

The woman sustained injuries requiring a week to heal, police said.

Police said Matsunawa, who was identified through street surveillance camera footage, has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying, “I haven’t been making much money recently and I needed it [the stolen money] to pay my back rent.”

